Armenia international Tigran Barseghyan joins Slovakian side Slovan on 3-year deal

Armenia international Tigran Barseghyan has joined Slovakian side Slovan on a 3-year deal. The contract will run from the beginning of 2022.

Tigran Barseghjan can take up several offensive positions, but primarily on the right wing, from where, as a left-hander, he excels with a dangerous inbound. He most recently played for FC Astana and helped the team to become the vice-champion of Kazakhstan.

“I am very glad that we managed to sign Tigran Barseghjan,” said Ivan Kmotrík Jr., the general director of the club.

“We have been following him through scouting for a long time and we know him well. I am convinced that a different player is coming, who can help us immensely and bring even more quality to the team,” he added.

Tigran vitaj v Slovane! ⚽💙 pic.twitter.com/Se0HhXjFt6 — ŠK Slovan Bratislava (@SKSlovan) December 7, 2021

“I am very happy to be a player of this club. I wanted to move to Slovan because it is an excellent team and has won the league three times in a row, and it is a club with a rich history. I see this as a very good chance for myself to move forward and help the Slavs to succeed on the domestic and international scene,” said Tigran Barseghyan.

Barseghyan has been capped by Armenia 44 times and scored 8 goals.