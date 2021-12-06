Three people put on trial for dancing on the gate of Armenian church in Istanbul

A lawsuit has been filed against three people who danced on the gate of the Surp Takavor Armenian Church in Istanbul’s Kadıköy in mid-July 2021 and were briefly taken into custody over this act, Bianet reports.

With the indictment issued by the Istanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, defendants Ozancan Y., Yunus Emre U. and Ömer Faruk A. are now facing up to 1 year in prison on charge of “publicly degrading the religious values of a segment of society.”

In the indictment lodged following the investigation into the incident, it is recalled that the defendants came in front of the church in a vehicle on the day of the incident. While defendant Ozancan Y. was playing music in the vehicle, other defendants Yunus Emre U. and Ömer Faruk A. got on top of the church’s front gate where a cross stands and danced there.

The indictment notes that this act sparked public outrage and was criticized by several citizens on social media. According to the indictment, the defendants, in their statements of defense, admitted to having committed the act, but said that they did not act with criminal intent.

The indictment indicates that the committal of the act by the defendants has been confirmed by witness statements and camera footage. Referring to the examination carried out at the church by the law enforcement officers and to the remarks of the church official, the indictment has added the act in question did not lead to any damage or dirt at the church.

Emphasizing that the act committed by getting on top of the church wall and dancing publicly “degraded the religious values embraced by a segment of society and disturbed public peace,” the Prosecutor’s Office has demanded that defendants Ozancan Y., Yunus Emre U. and Ömer Faruk A. be sentenced to 6 months to 1 year in prison each on charge of “publicly degrading the religious values embraced by a segment of society.”

The defendants will appear before the judge at the Istanbul Anadolu 27th Criminal Court of First Instance in the upcoming days.