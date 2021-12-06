Quality elections a long-held dream come true – PM

While it is obvious that the priorities of our agenda are related to external challenges, this quality of local elections, when the citizen is the Decider, is our long-held dream come true Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

The comments come in the wake of local self-government elections held in Armenia’s regions.

“I know and understand the view that it is better to rig the elections, but to have a higher level of security, but my conviction has been, is and will be that the long-standing practice of rigging the elections has undermined the state resistance system formed in the early 90s and led to security disasters as a result of chain reactions,” the Prime Minister said.

He said satehood and state institutions must be the guarantee of our Future.