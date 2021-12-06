PoliticsTop

Quality elections a long-held dream come true – PM

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 6, 2021, 11:10
1 minute read

While it is obvious that the priorities of our agenda are related to external challenges, this quality of local elections, when the citizen is the Decider, is our long-held dream come true Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

The comments come in the wake of local self-government elections held in Armenia’s regions.

“I know and understand the view that it is better to rig the elections, but to have a higher level of security, but my conviction has been, is and will be that the long-standing practice of rigging the elections has undermined the state resistance system formed in the early 90s and led to security disasters as a result of chain reactions,” the Prime Minister said.

He said satehood and state institutions must be the guarantee of our Future.

