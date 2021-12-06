Minsk Group co-chairmanship the only format for conflict settlement – Eduard Aghajanyan

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship is the only format for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan told reporters today.

“Armenia will not step back from its position, and will remain committed to solving the issue within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship,” Aghajanyan said.

He noted that this circumstance should be highlighted in the domestic political discourse, as well, because, he said, it is a position shared by almost all important subjects of the international community, including the three co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, OSCE Member States.

“This is an important factor that should be taken into account,” said Eduard Aghajanyan.