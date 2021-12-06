Aurora and UN Armenia’s Christmas Market to Include a gift-sharing program

The Christmas Market organized by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and UN Armenia and held in partnership with the Tovmasyan Charity Foundation will take place very soon, on December 12, 2021, from 10:00 am till 8:00 pm in the festively decorated Dvin Music Hall (40 Paronyan Street, Yerevan, Armenia).

The event will raise funds for Aurora’s programs and the UN projects in Armenia, contribute to the appreciation of charity, and promote giving back. Everyone is also invited to take part in the Market’s Gift-Sharing Program that offers exciting gifts from the organizers. In addition, all guests will be able to see a live performance while purchasing local goods and supporting a good cause.

For just AMD 1,000 per coupon,anybody can participate in the Gift-Sharing Program: companies may buy a bigger number of coupons in advance to surprise their clients, partners, or employees and individuals can donate via this link and will receive the appropriate number of coupons by email. And of course, when you attend the Christmas Market, you can make a donation and receive your coupon or coupons in person. A range of exciting gifts awaits the lucky ones: a festive Christmas Brunch with live music, vouchers for wellness and spa treatments or a tête-à-tête dinner, a weekend for two in an exclusive Yerevan hotel, wine, jewelry and many more. The two main gifts are offered by the Co-organizers: an exclusive invitation to the 2022 Aurora Prize Ceremony – wherever it may take place – and an invitation to attend the high-level ceremony dedicated to UN’s 30th anniversary in Armenia.

At the Market, the Quartet of the Armenian Philharmonic and some local Armenian and Artsakh talents will perform holiday music live, lifting the spirits and enhancing the atmosphere of Christmas cheer.

An event organized by the Tarber Book Club will take place in the reading corner, where children are invited to discuss “The Blue Arrow” by Gianni Rodari with host Sergey Sargsyan.

The drawing of the coupons for the Gift-Sharing Program will take place at 6.30 pm when participants will be able to find out whether they are the lucky ones to receive the coveted gifts from the organizers and partners of the Christmas Market.