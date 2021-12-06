When I am sad: Armenian-French animated film selected for six international festivals

Filmed with the financial support of the National Cinema Center of Armenia, the joint Armenian-French animated film “When I’m Sad” has been selected by six international film festivals after its world premiere at Animest International Animation Festival (Romania) on October 15.

The festivals include:

BIAF – Bucheon International Animation Festival (South Korea)

Cinanaima (Portugal)

Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People (Greece),

BASTAU International Film Festival (Kazakhstan),

Colombo International Women’s Film Festival (Sri Lanka)

Paris Courts Devant (France)

Production company: Hoshkee FILM

Co-production: Folimage, France

Director: Lilit Altunyan

Scriptwriters Lilit Altumyan, Armine Anda

Producer: Armine Anda, Coproducer Reginald de Guillebon

Composer: Mikayel Voskanyan

Starring Armine Anda (Armenian Voice), Nairi Khatchadourian (French Voice), Victoria Aleksanyan (English Voice).