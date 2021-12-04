Magnus Carlsen wins longest World Chess Championship game

Magnus Carlsen won the longest game in World Chess Championship history to take a 3.5:2.5 lead against Ian Nepomniachtchi after almost 8 hours and 136 moves, Chess24 reports.

An absolute thriller saw Ian Nepomniachtchi pushing for more than a draw after the opening until a thrilling passage of play when both players missed chances in the run-up to the first time control.

Magnus then had a small edge and credited his patience as he deliberately prolonged the game and finally emerged an exhausted but elated winner.

There’s no rest day, as the players play again on Saturday and Sunday.