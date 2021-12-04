PoliticsTop

Co-Chairs regret that it was not possible to hold meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in Stockholm

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation, and Brice Roquefeuil of France) released the following statement today: 

The Co-Chairs met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on 1 December and with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jehun Bayramov on 2 December on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm. The Co-Chairs also met incoming OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (PRCiO) Andrzej Kasprzyk participated in the meetings.     

The Co-Chairs regret that it was not possible to hold a joint meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan under their auspices in Stockholm. They express their readiness to host such a meeting as soon as circumstances allow to continue discussions begun in New York in September and in Paris in November.   

