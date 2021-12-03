International Christmas Charity Bazaar in Yerevan: proceeds to benefit women and children

The International Women’s Association of Yerevan (IWAY) will host the annual International Christmas Charity Bazaar on Sunday, 5 December 2021, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Best Western Congress Hotel Yerevan, 1 Italy St., Yerevan, Armenia.

Every year IWAY brings together local and international communities around the Christmas Charity Bazaar to raise funds for funding projects focused on women and children residing in remote and border areas of Armenia and foster goodwill among different cultures.

“Selfless giving is an incredible source of joy. This is the motto that gathers 45 women from various parts of our world. The vulnerable people of Armenia, especially women and children at the border and remote areas, are our primary concern. Charity is meant to harness the power of society for good. This is all while bringing peace and purpose to our lives.” stated Hengameh Esbalani, President at IWAY.

The proceeds from IWAY bazaars are used exclusively for charity projects in Armenia. During the previous years, the proceeds enabled IWAY to reach the Ararat, Armavir, Aragatsotn, Gegharkunik, Kotayk, Lori, Shirak, Syunik, and Tavush regions of Armenia and implement over 27 projects. These projects included the renovation of polyclinics, schools, and kindergartens’ facilities and equipping them with necessary goods, water supply, and heating systems. The proceeds from the IWAY Christmas Bazaar were also utilized to purchase an ultrasound machine for a women’s clinic and provide scholarship and medical coverage to a young woman.

The IWAY Christmas Charity Bazaar will feature ornaments, holiday decorations, handcrafted items, sweets and treats, a Grand Raffle with over 150 exciting prizes, Christmas Carols, and a White Elephant stall with almost new items.

In support of IWAY’s philanthropic efforts, several diplomatic missions in Armenia take part in the Christmas Bazaar. UNHCR Armenia, through its partner, the Armenian Red Cross Society, is also participating.

IWAY is a non-profit, non-religious, non-political association that comprises women of all ages and nationalities residing in Armenia. Its primary goal is to promote goodwill and friendship among different cultures, expand its members’ knowledge and understanding of Armenia, and implement programs shaping the lives of women and children residing in remote and border areas of Armenia.