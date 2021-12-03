Artsakh reports a record number of 178 births in November

The Republic of Artsakh has reported a record number of 178 births in November.

“The number is a record compared to the previous month and is closest to the figures before the war,” President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post.

“The real guarantee of our success is demographic growth,” the President said, assuring of the Government’s willingness to spare no effort and energy to promote the growth of the population of Artsakh through various programs.



The President wished carefree childhood for all children. “And let the newborns become the symbol of the Homeland’s survival and peace,” he added.