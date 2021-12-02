Minsk Group co-chairing countries welcome Russia’s mediating efforts in Karabakh – Lavrov

Russia’s mediation in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been welcomed by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, TASS reports.

“The Ministers of Russia, the United States and France, as countries – co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, adopted a statement on the Karabakh settlement, which, among other things, welcomes the mediating efforts of the Russian Federation,” he said.

The text of the statement is yet to be published.