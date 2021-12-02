Azerbaijani forces open fire near Karmir Shuka community – Artsakh Ombudsman

On December 2, at around 10:30 am, the Azerbaijani side fired from the positions located in the direction of Karmir Shuka community of Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan informs.

He says the shooting lasted for about 10-15 minutes, mainly firearms were used.

“According to the explanations received, the shots were heard in the residential part of the community, and the bullets passed through the gardens of the residents,” the Ombudsman said in a Facebook post, adding that no casualties or material damage was reported.

“In violation of the ceasefire established by the trilateral statement and the agreements reached at the highest level, the Azerbaijani side continues its criminal actions against the rights of the people of Artsakh, violating first of all the right to life of the civilian population, their right to psychological and physical inviolability,” Gegham Stepanyan said.

“After the establishment of the ceasefire, we have repeatedly stated that with such criminal actions the Azerbaijani side seeks to intimidate the people living in Artsakh, to achieve the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh by creating an atmosphere of fear and despair,” the Ombudsman added.

He stressed the urgent need to immediately remove the Azerbaijani armed positions from the neighborhood of the peaceful settlements of Artsakh, to introduce impartial investigation mechanisms of ceasefire violations to curb the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani side, to exclude their recurrence, and to protect the security of the inhabitants.