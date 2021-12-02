Armenian medals featured at international art exhibition in Tokyo

Armenian Ambassador to Japan Areg Hovhannisyan participated in the opening ceremony of the International Art Meda Exhibition (FIDEM) in Tokyo, the Embassy of Armenia in Japan informs.

Works by Armenian medalist Gurgen Hakobyan are also represented at the exhibition.



Held at Hotel Gajoen Tokyo, the exhibition will continue through December 16.

FIDEM’s – International Art Medal Federation – aims to promote and diffuse the art of medals at international level, to make the art known and to guarantee recognition of its place among other arts by increasing awareness of the art, history and technology of medals.

FIDEM organizes a congress every two years and an international exhibition of the art of medals in order to promote exchanges among artists and to make their work known internationally.

FIDEM publishes the magazine ‘Médailles’, which contains information on FIDEM activities and the minutes of each congress. FIDEM members also receive The Medal magazine, which is normally published twice a year.