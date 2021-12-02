Armenian FM briefs Swedish Parliament Speaker on situation after 44-day war

On a working visit to Stockholm, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Speaker of the Swedish Riksdag (Parliament) Andreas Norlén.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Andreas Norlén touched upon the prospects of further development of the friendly relations established between the two countries, expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in bilateral and multilateral platforms. Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated Sweden’s support, including at the parliamentary level, for democratic reforms in Armenia, protection of human rights and rule of law, as well as the fight against corruption.

In the context of the further deepening of Armenia-EU partnership, the interlocutors exchanged views on the effective implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed the Swedish Parliament Speaker on the situation resulting from the 44-day war unleashed against Artsakh, the infiltration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia since May 12, and its recent aggression. He stressed the importance of a proper and targeted response from the international community in the context of de-escalating and stabilizing the situation in the region.

Touching upon the humanitarian issues requiring urgent solution, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the need for repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages, and other detainees held in Azerbaijan, as well as the need to overcome the humanitarian issues created in Artsakh as a result of the war.