23.9% of adults in Armenia fully vaccinated, no Omicron cases reported

No Omicron cases have been detected in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

He noted, however, that it’s still unclear what effect the new Covid variant will have, and what will be the influence of vaccines. Therefore, he urged to remain on the alert, despite the decreasing number of infections in the country.

PM Pashinyan said the number of fully vaccinated people in Armenia is nearing 500,000.

Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan noted that the first dose has already been given to 40% of citizens over the age of 18, 23.9% have been fully vaccinated.

The number of cases tends to reduce with only 558 new cases reported over the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in 12,465.