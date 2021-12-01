Azerbaijani side deliberately jamming mobile communication and Internet in Artsakh – Ombudsman

The Azerbaijani side is deliberately disrupting mobile communication and Internet connection in Artsakh, Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan says.

The Human Rights Ombudsman’s Staff of the Republic of Artsakh first alerted about the issue in August.

As a result of discussions with the competent bodies of the Republic of Artsakh and the companies providing relevant services, the issue was presented to the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh after which the issue seemed to have been settled.

However, since November 9, 2021, after the visit of the president of Azerbaijan to the occupied city of Shushi, this problem has arisen again; for almost a month now the means of communication of Artsakh have been operating with serious disruptions.

The problem is more acute in the communities situated in the vicinity of the line of contact due to the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression and occupation of the territory of Artsakh in 2020. In some communities, there is no connection at all.

“There is no doubt that access to mobile communication and the Internet in the territory of Artsakh is deliberately jammed by influencing the frequencies and technical means used by the companies providing services in the field of telecommunication,” the Ombudsman says.

According to him, Azerbaijan uses any method to violate the human rights of the people of Artsakh and cause inconvenience. “In this particular case, the actions of the Azerbaijani side create obstacles to the right of the people of Artsakh to freedom of using telecommunication and other means of information,” Stepanyan says.

He drew the attention of the relevant bodies and Russian peacekeeping troops to the issue, which is important not only for human rights protection but has a clear humanitarian nature.