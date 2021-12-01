Armenian, Latvian post operators announce cooperation

HayPost and Latvijas Pasts announce the launch of a new cooperation. A cooperation agreement was signed at the renovated post office 0056 in Yerevan city between the CEO of HayPost Hayk Karapetyan and the Director of Latvijas Pasts Marcis Vilcans.

“HayPost enlarges the international cooperation, developing a new culture of provision of postal services. Our aim is to constantly provide our customers with innovative and advanced solutions, new directions,” Haypost CEO of Hayk Karapetyan said.

The parties begin cooperation in postal, logistic, and financial fields, in accordance with the legislations of the Republic of Latvia and the Republic of Armenia. The new initiative undertaken by HayPost and Latvijas Pasts will improve the quality of corresponding services for clients, and will offer new logistic solutions for delivery of postal items from the Republic of Latvia to the Republic of Armenia and vice versa.

Latvia hosts the regional hubs of a number of postal and delivery services, such as Aliexpress.

It is planned to create possibilities for experience exchange in the field of the post-related IT solutions, as well as for procurement of ready production in the area of innovative technologies.