Armenia offers Covid-19 boosters to adults

All eligible adults in Armenia aged 18 and over will be offered a COVID-19 booster vaccine. Priority will be given to those in risk groups, the Ministry of Health informs.



Persons who contracted and recovered from Covid -19 after full vaccination can receive a single booster dose of the vaccine six months after the first positive PCR test result.

Individuals, who contracted and recovered from Covid-19 after receiving the first jab can receive the second 14 days after the last symptoms. The booster (third jab) can be received in six months.

Individuals given one or two jabs of vaccine, van get another dose of a different vaccine four weeks later, subject to the person’s written consent.