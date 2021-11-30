Sochi Statement related to return of POWs, unblocking of transport routes and stability on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – MFA

The full implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statements will contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in response to media questions.

The Spokesperson pointed to several important provisions enshrined in the trilateral statement adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 26.

First, he said, with the Sochi Statement, the parties reaffirm their commitment to the consistent, unconditional implementation of all the provisions of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement. “This refers to the obligations stipulated by point 8 of the November 9 statement related to the return of prisoners of war, hostages, other detainees yet to be fulfilled by Azerbaijan, as well as other commitments not yet implemented.”

“Second, the November 26 statement in Sochi reaffirms the provision of unblocking all transport routes and economic ties in the region enshrined in the January 11 statement, and once again refutes the propaganda theses about “corridor” or corridor logic,” the Spokesperson said.

“Third, according to the statement, an agreement was reached to take steps to increase the level of stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. And the primary and most important step in that direction should be the implementation of measures aimed at reducing tension,” he added.

“We are convinced that the full implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statements will contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Vahan Hunanyan concluded.