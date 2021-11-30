Artsakh Ombudsman’s report circulated as official UN document

The report of the Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic has been circulated as an official document of the United Nations Organization.

The report documents the cases of the killing of civilians in Artsakh by the armed forces of Azerbaijan.

It summarizes the cases of civilian casualties, caused as a result of the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against the Artsakh Republic since September 27, 2020, as well as killings of civilians who were imprisoned in the areas passed under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.