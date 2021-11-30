Armenian PM, EU official discuss issues on the agenda of upcoming EaP Summit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The Prime Minister assessed the Armenia-EU cooperation as effective. In the context of the development of bilateral partnership, he attached importance to the forthcoming Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

The EU Special Representative conveyed to the Prime Minister the greetings of the President of the European Council Charles Michel and reaffirmed EU’s readiness to continue the efforts aimed at strengthening Armenia-EU ties.

Nikol Pashinyan and Toivo Klaar exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as on issues of regional significance. Issues related to the agenda of the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in Brussels on December 15 this year were discussed.