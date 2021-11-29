SocietyTop

Protesters in Berlin call for action to ensure withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenia, return of POWs

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 29, 2021, 22:11
1 minute read

German-Armenian associations protested in Berlin on weekend, raising awareness about the situation around Armenia and Republic of Artsakh and human rights violations by Azerbaijan.

In a statement addressed to the Bundestag, the AGBU Germany, the Armenisch-Akademischer Verein-1860 e.V., the Armenische Kulturgemeinde Leipzig e.V., Hay Stab Germany and the Theophanu Club Germany, on behalf of the wider German-Armenian community called upon the German Government and Bundestag to:

  • Assume a role in peacebuilding between the two nations and demand Azerbaijani government to remove its troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia as a precondition for negotiating a lasting peace in the Southern Caucasus;
  • Urge Azerbaijan to fully and expeditiously complete the return of all Armenian POWs, detainees and the remains of any deceased Armenians during or after the war;
  • Condemn Azerbaijan for violating international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions; and
  • Assume a leadership role in defending the victims of human rights violations and implement sanctions towards Azerbaijan as a measure for violating the Geneva Conventions and refusing to immediately release all Armenian POWs.
