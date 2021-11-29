Protesters in Berlin call for action to ensure withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenia, return of POWs

German-Armenian associations protested in Berlin on weekend, raising awareness about the situation around Armenia and Republic of Artsakh and human rights violations by Azerbaijan.

In a statement addressed to the Bundestag, the AGBU Germany, the Armenisch-Akademischer Verein-1860 e.V., the Armenische Kulturgemeinde Leipzig e.V., Hay Stab Germany and the Theophanu Club Germany, on behalf of the wider German-Armenian community called upon the German Government and Bundestag to: