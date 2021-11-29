Ladaniva: Armenian band nominated for EU’s Music Moves Europe Awards 2022

Ladaniva band representing Armenia is among the 15 nominees for the Music Moves Europe Awards 2022․

The Music Moves Europe Awards are the European Union Prize for emerging artists representing the sound of today and tomorrow.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate upcoming European artists and support them in developing their international careers.

An international jury will select five winning artists and one artist will win the Grand Jury Award. All winners will be revealed at the Music Moves Europe Awards ceremony on 20 January 2022 at ESNS in Groningen, the Netherlands.

Each winner will receive €10.000, and the winner of the Grand Jury Award will receive €10.000 and a green touring voucher worth €5.000. One of the artists will receive the Public Choice Award, based on the outcome of the online vote available through the MME website.

Ladaniva is a multicultural band creating world music with a fresh touch of Armenian folk and other traditional forms, including maloya, Balkanbeat, reggae, Arabic, and African influences. The group was founded in October 2019 by Armenian singer Jacqueline Baghdasaryan and French multi-instrumentalist Louis Thomas. Ladaniva immediately became famous with the song ‘Vay Aman’, which presented a fresh style and a new approach to world music.