Birth anniversaries of Alexander Spendiaryan and Arno Babajanyan marked in London

On 27 November a lecture and a concert dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Alexander Spendiaryan and the 100th anniversary of Arno Babajanyan organized by Klingen Choir and Cultural Association took place in St. Sarkis Armenian Church under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia to the UK.

Director of Alexander Spendiaryan House-Museum Marine Otaryan presented Alexander Spendiaryan’s life, and activity and the artistic director of Klingen Choir and the Klingen Chamber Orchestra Sipan Olah made a presentation of Arno Babajanyan’s life activity.

After the lecture, the composers’ works were performed by Klingen Choir and the Klingen Chamber Orchestra under the direction of artistic director and conductor Sipan Olah.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom Varuzhan Nersesyan offered opening remarks, emphasizing the key role of culture in the development of relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom.

The Ambassador thanked the organizers and guests, noting the importance of such events in presenting the rich Armenian musical culture and traditions to the people of the United Kingdom.