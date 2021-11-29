Australian Parliament debating Armenian Genocide recognition

Australian Federal Parliament’s House of Representatives is holding a debate on a Motion calling on the Australian Government to recognize the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides.

For the first time ever, a Motion has made the Australian parliamentary agenda that outright calls on the Federal Government to recognize the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides.

If the majority of speakers debate in favour of the motion, Australia’s most representative parliamentary chamber would be calling on the Federal government to fulfil the nation’s will and recognize the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides.