Political leadership to support any initiative aimed at increasing Army’s combat effectiveness – Armenia DM

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan today chaired consultations with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the General Staff.

The Minister of Defense stressed the importance of continuity and effectiveness of large-scale reforms initiated in the army and assured that the country’s political leadership is determined to support any step necessary to increase the combat effectiveness of the armed forces.

At the same time, Suren Papikyan demanded to make every effort to solve disciplinary issues in the Armed Forces.

The Minister gave relevant instructions regarding the combat duty, the solution of current problems, and the upcoming programs.