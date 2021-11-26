Putin presents gold olive branches to Pashinyan and Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented olive branches made of gold – symbols of peace and prosperity – to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Putin reminded that the olive is “a blessed tree in ancient, Jewish, Christian and Islamic traditions.”

“I hope that today’s agreements will be implemented and will create conditions for the next steps in the normalization of relations in the South Caucasus in general,” Putin said.

The leaders of the three countries held a meeting in Sochi today to discussed the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

Upon the conclusion of the meeting they adopted a joint statement, under which they agreed to take steps to increase the level of stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, to work towards establishment of a bilateral commission for delimitation and demarcation of the state border.