Provocative Azerbaijani ads removed from bus stops in Thessaloniki

In Thessaloniki, the billboards with provocative Azerbaijani ads have been removed, the Armenian Embassy in Greece informs.

In a Facebook post, the Embassy expressed gratitude to all the people, organizations and the Greek authorities who responded to the calls of the Armenian community within a few hours.

Earlier this week the advertisement celebrating the capturing of Shushi were removed from buses in Thessaloniki thanks to efforts of the Armenian Embassy in Greece, the Greek-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and the Armenian National Committee of Thessaloniki.