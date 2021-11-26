PoliticsTop

Azerbaijan returns two captured citizens to Armenia – MoD

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 26, 2021, 11:41
On November 26, Azerbaijan handed over two captured citizens to Armenia, the Ministry of Defense informed.

The Ministry identified the citizens as Mihran Musayelyan (born in 2000) and Aren Aramyan (born in 1993).

No further details were provided.

