Home | All news | Politics | Azerbaijan returns two captured citizens to Armenia – MoD PoliticsTop Azerbaijan returns two captured citizens to Armenia – MoD Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 26, 2021, 11:41 Less than a minute On November 26, Azerbaijan handed over two captured citizens to Armenia, the Ministry of Defense informed. The Ministry identified the citizens as Mihran Musayelyan (born in 2000) and Aren Aramyan (born in 1993). No further details were provided. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 26, 2021, 11:41 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print