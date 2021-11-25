Transportation in the South Caucasus will be carried out on the basis of international agreements, national legislations – Zakharova

Russia sees good perspectives for unblocking of regional transport communications in the South Caucasus, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told a briefing with journalists today.

She noted that Moscow stands for consistent implementation of the agreements reached under the trilateral statements adopted on the highest level on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, which relate, in part, to the unblocking of regional communications.

“The issue is addressed within the framework of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. The whole set of issues was discuss during Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk’s visits to Yerevan and Baku. We see good perspectives for the unblocking of transport communications, with the balance of interests of all parties taken into account,” the Spokesperson said.

“We also proceed from the assumption that international transportation on unblocked routes will be carried out on the basis of international agreements and national legislation of each of the parties,” Zakharova stressed.