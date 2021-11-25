Russia ready to contribute to Armenian-Turkish normalization – Zakharova

Russia is ready to contribute to the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said at a briefing with reporters today.

She said Armenia has applied to Russia for mediation in process.

Russia is interested in this normalization and has even made efforts in that direction in the past Zakharova said, reiterating the willingness to continue the efforts.

“The start of the process would undoubtedly contribute to the improvement of the general situation in the region and formation of an atmosphere of good-neighborly relations, which is urgent today,” the Spokesperson said.

She said that if practical steps are taken, they will provide an update “if it does not harm the negotiation process given its sensitivity.”