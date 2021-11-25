Putin briefs EU’s Michel on implementation of trilateral statements on Karabakh – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Karabakh issue with the President of the European Council Charles Michel during a phone conversation today.

“At the request of Mr Michel, Vladimir Putin informed him about the steps taken to implement the provisions of the trilateral statements on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 202,” the Kremlin said in a press release following the conversation.

“These agreements will make it possible to restore peaceful life and rebuild economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus. The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia will review these matters at their meeting in Sochi on November 26,” the Kremlin said.

Charles Michel will hold another meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on December 15.