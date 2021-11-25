EU, WHO donate X-ray equipment to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center in Yerevan

Today, the European Union and WHO donated X-ray equipment to the ‘Surb Grigor Lusavorich’ Medical Center for use in their radiology room.

The donation is part of a larger assistance package provided by the EU to help boost COVID-19 response in the country.

Precise and fast diagnostics is one of the keys to overcoming COVID-19 and other diseases.

“We hope that the new equipment will help Armenia boost the response to the pandemic by facilitating the monitoring of patients’ progress and improving clinical decision-making. The European Union stands by Armenia and its people to fight against COVID together. I am happy that we visit the Medical Center today on the Fourth Anniversary of CEPA Agreement,” said the Ambassador of the European Union to Armenia, Andrea Wiktorin.