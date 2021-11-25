Azerbaijani special services trying to collect data on Artsakh citizens, NSS warns

Azerbaijani special services continue the attempts to collect personal data of Artsakh citizens on social networks, the National Security Service of Artsakh informs.

The Service urges citizens to refrain from providing personal data to suspicious accounts and organizations offering various types of aid on social media.

“To benefit from different social programs, provide personal information only to state bodies,” the NSS said, urging citizens to report any suspicious announcements and contact the Security Service immediately.