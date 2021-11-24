Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss creation of Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran Ararat Mirzoyan and Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed issues of regional security over phone.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed his Iranian counterpart on the situation after the recent aggression by the Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He noted that Azerbaijan’s recurrent aggression against Armenia is a serious threat to the efforts to establish security and stability in the region.

Ararat Mirzoyan praised Iran’s position on Armenia’s territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries also touched upon a number of issues of multifaceted cooperation between Armenia and Iran, expressing readiness to make efforts to further deepen the relations. The parties attached importance to high-level reciprocal visits.

The interlocutors exchanged views on expanding ties in the fields of trade, infrastructure and energy.

The interlocutors attached importance to the work towards creation of the Persian Gulf -Black Sea international transport corridor.