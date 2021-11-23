There are 24+8 captives after November 16th attack, data need to be verified – PM Pashinyan

According to unverified data, the servicemen who went missing after the Azerbaijani attack on November 16, have been captured, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online press conference today.

“Part of the troops we thought had been killed, have actually been captured,” the Prime Minister said,” repeating that the data need to be verified.

“We have confirmed the death of six soldiers, we have 24+8 captives, but the numbers need to be verified, because there is information that there are injured among the captives,” the Prime Minister said.