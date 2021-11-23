The agenda should not duplicate that of other platforms: Armenian PM on proposed 3+3 format

The agenda of the possible 3+3 format of regional cooperation should not duplicate that of other formats, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online press conference today.

There is an important nuance for us here, the Prime Minister said.

“It is important for us that the questions for which there are other formats, are not addressed within the 3+3 format,” Pashinyan said.

For example, he noted, there is the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship for the discussion of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, therefore, the question should not be considered within the 3+3 format.

“We have a trilateral working group to discuss the unblocking of regional infrastructures, and the issue must not be addressed within the framework of the 3+3 format,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the issues should not duplicate the agenda of other existing formats.

“Is it possible to formulate such issues? We’ll see,” he noted.

The Prime Minister stressed that the government program reserves an important role to regional policy.

“We have said that the relations with the Russian Federation, the CSTO, the Eurasian Economic Union, the European Union, the United States are importance to us, but we want to carry out a more active regional policy,” PM Pashinyan said.

“Our relations with Georgia are also very important. If we see that there is an opportunity to intensify our relations and form a positive agenda, we can discuss that opportunity,” he added.