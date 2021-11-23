PM Pashinyan receives UN Under-Secretary-General Miguel Ángel Moratinos

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received United Nations Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos.

The PM noted that this is the first visit of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations to the Republic of Armenia at such a high level, and voiced hoped that the visit would foster bilateral cooperation, as well as the dialogue between the peoples of the region.

High Representative Miguel Ángel Moratinos presented the main activity directions of the Alliance of Civilizations, highlighting Armenia’s role and participation in the activities of the Alliance. He added that the Alliance is ready to contribute within its mandate to the promotion of tolerance in the region, the inter-religious dialogue and preservation of religious sites.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the steps aimed at promoting dialogue and tolerance in the region, at the same time stressing the need for adequate response by the international community to Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions. The PM drew the attention of Mr. Moratinos to the facts of destruction and distortion of Armenian historical-cultural and religious heritage in the territories which have passed under the Azerbaijani control as a result of the aggression against Artsakh, including the Azerbaijani actions against the Ghazanchetsots Church of Shushi and Dadivank monastery.

Pashinyan highlighted the access of the UNESCO fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent regions, stating that Azerbaijan demonstrates unconstructive behavior also on this matter. The Prime Minister attached importance to the entry of the UNESCO fact-finding group to Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions, emphasizing the un-constructive behavior of Azerbaijan also in this issue. Nikol Pashinyan specially emphasized the necessity for the operation of the humanitarian mission of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Artsakh.