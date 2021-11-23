No negotiations with Turkey at the moment – Armenia MFA

There are no negotiations under way with Turkey at the moment, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

He noted that as stated in the government’s program, Armenia has always been ready to normalize relations with Turkey without preconditions.

“A number of international partners, including our ally Russia, have stated that they are ready to support the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations. And during the discussions with our Russian partners, we informed that we are ready to normalize relations without preconditions,” the Spokesperson said.

No negotiations are underway with Turkey at the moment, Hunanyan said, adding that “if and when the process goes ahead, we will, of course, inform the public about the developments.”