Issues of Armenian-Russian defense cooperation discussed

Issues of Armenian-Russian allied cooperation were discussed as Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and the Embassy’s Defense Attaché Igor Sherbakov.

Sergey Kopirkin congratulated Suren Papikyan on assuming the office of the Defense Minister and wished him success is his responsible position.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the Armenian-Russian allied cooperation in the defense sphere, as well as regional security were discussed.