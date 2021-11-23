Artsakh citizen crosses to territory under Azerbaijani control – NSS

The National Security Service of the Artsakh Republic is taking measures to return the Artsakh citizen who got lost and crossed to the territory under Azerbaijani control.



Early this morning, the National Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan was informed that a 21-year old resident of Ashan community in Artsakh’s Martuni region went missing.

Probe into the case revealed that the citizen was detained after crossing to the territory under Azerbaijani control.



The incident was immediately reported to the Russian peacekeepers, who found out the details and assured that the citizen is safe. Negotiations are under way to ensure his return.