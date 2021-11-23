Armenian Parliament Speaker briefs French Senate President on post-war developments

On a working visit to Paris, the delegation headed by Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan was hosted by the President of the French Senate

November 23 the delegation led by the RA NA Speaker Alain Simonyan, who is in Paris on a working visit, was hosted by the President of the Senate of the French Republic Gérard Larcher.

Alen Simonyan thanked Mr. Larcher for the invitation to participate in the conference entitled “Armenia after a year.” The President of the French Senate, in turn, thanked for accepting the invitation, noting that they closely follow the situation in Armenia and are well aware of the post-war developments.

The conference comes exactly a year after the French Senate adopted a resolution on the need to recognize the Nagorno Karabakh Republic and 20 years after the adoption of the law on recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Alen Simonyan noted that the two historic events are exceptional manifestations of solidarity with Armenia and the Armenian people, and unique examples of unanimity in the domestic political life of France. In this context, the Armenian side praised the adoption of resolutions by both houses of the French parliament condemning the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh and the need to recognize the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, as well as humanitarian assistance provided by the French government and various organizations.

The parties referred to the provocative and aggressive actions of Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia, noting that Azerbaijan violates the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

Presenting details on the post-war situation, Alen Simonyan stressed Armenia’s call for a clear and targeted response by international partners to these actions of the Azerbaijani side, which seriously endanger regional peace and security. The parties stressed the importance of the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices and mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship. During the conversation, attention was drawn to the need for urgent settlement of post-war humanitarian issues, including the repatriation of all prisoners of war and civilian hostages.

The parties referred to the shooting in the direction of the Armenian positions located near Norabak village of Gegharkunik region from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border hours before the meeting, which saw Armenian soldier Suren Safaryan killed, noting that Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions are also an encroachment on democracy.

The interlocutors spoke about the significant role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in the development of interstate relations, as well as the dynamics of the Armenian-French high-level political dialogue.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a cooperation agreement between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Senate of the Republic of Armenia, which envisages multipolar cooperation between the legislatures in favor of the existing friendship and solidarity between the two countries.