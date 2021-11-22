Mourinho hails Mkhitaryan as “man of the match” in Roma’s 2-0 win against Genoa

Roma boss Jose Mouyrinho hailed Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan as “man of the match” in Roma’s 2-0 win against Genoa on Sunday.

“A lot of players did really well but I think Mkhitaryan in that role had a fantastic game,” Mourinho said after the match.

“I felt like Micki, with his technical ability and the experience he has, could do everything that he ended up doing. The only thing he didn’t quite manage was a goal – but he really covered a lot of ground and, in my opinion, was the best player on the pitch,” the manager said.

Henrokh mKhitrayan, in turn, thanked Mourinho and teammates.

“Today we did everything to win and we had a few opportunities to score but we didn’t. Luckily in the second half we improved some aspects and in the end we found the goal,” the Armenian told DAZN after the match.

“Expectations are always high and we also always want to be as high as possible. From the start of the campaign the goal was to be in the top 4 and that’s still what we want to do, the season is still long and we have to understand that some teams will lose points,” he said.

“We have to play better and win games, over the last month we lost a lot of points and that wasn’t what we wanted. We have to stay focused and win the next games,” Mkhitaryan added.