While Armenia is talking about peace, Azerbaijan is multiplying xenophobic statements – FM

Armenia makes every effort to establish lasting peace in the region. However, for this process to be effective, the efforts must be bilateral, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Le Figaro.

“The rhetoric of the two sides is very different. Armenia speaks of opening all channels of communication, while Azerbaijan insists on the so-called “corridor” (with Nakhichevan). Armenia, as a manifestation of goodwill, is ready to hand over all the maps of mines located in the region at its disposal, but Azerbaijan, despite its obligation, does not release the Armenian prisoners of war,” the Foreign Minister said.

“While we are talking about peace, Azerbaijan is multiplying xenophobic statements. Testament to that are the speeches of the President of Azerbaijan, the so-called “Military trophy park” that opened in Baku this spring,” the Foreign Minister noted.

Asked how far this hate speech can go, the Foreign Minister said. “The answer to this difficult question is in Baku. Hatred can lead to annihilation or genocide. The Armenian people know that.”



“Lasting peace is important, but it is difficult to imagine the presence of the Armenian population in the territories controlled by Azerbaijan. As a result of the war, no Armenians live in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan, which is a factual proof of ethnic cleansing,” Ararat Mirzoyan stated.