Armenia confirms participation in Yerevan-Baku summit in Brussels

Armenia has confirmed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s readiness to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham ALiyev in Brussels on November 15.

“Armenia has agreed to participate in the Yerevan-Baku summit in Brussels on the sidelines of EU’s Eastern Partnership Summit on December 15,” spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

On Friday European Council President Charles Michel proposed to host President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a meeting in Brussels in the margins of the EaP Summit

The leaders agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus, which the EU supports, the European Council said in a press release following Charles Michel’s phone talks with Pashinyan and Aliyev.