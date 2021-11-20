Armenia: A thread of memory – New documentary by Italian Rai 1 TV reflects on Artsakh War

Armenia: A thread of Memory – a new documentary by the Italian Rai 1 TV touches upon the 44-day Artsakh War, its causes and consequences, Turkey’s role in that war, the post-war realities in Armenia and Artsakh, and the border situation.

The documentary by famous journalist Stefania Battistini starts with footage from Yerablur military pantheon.

The film also talks about the Christian heritage of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. It is noted that as a bearer of ancient Christian civilization, Armenia is a natural bridge between the East and the West.



The author visits the Matenadaran repository of ancient manuscripts, the Armenian Genocide Memorial and the Museum-Institute, Armenian churches, the issues of preservation of the Armenian historical-cultural Christian heritage on the territories currently under the control of Azerbaijan is touched upon.

The film also features interviews with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians and Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan.



President Sarkissian speaks about the causes of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, Turkey’s involvement, the post-war situation, humanitarian issues, and the Armenian prisoners of war still held in Azerbaijan.



The film emphasizes the importance of cooperation between Armenia and Italy, two friendly countries with ancient Christian values, and touches upon the current interstate relations, and the official state visits of the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian to Italy and his official visit to the Vatican in October.