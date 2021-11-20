Ankara sets new preconditions for reopening dialogue with Yerevan – Armenian FM

We have received positive signals from Turkey to reopen the dialogue, but Ankara sets new preconditions, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Le Figaro

“We have always stated that we are ready to normalize our relations without preconditions, despite the huge support provided by Turkey to Azerbaijan during the war against Artsakh, both politically and through the supply of weapons and the deployment of thousands of foreign mercenaries,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

“We have received positive signals from Turkey to reopen the dialogue, but it remains complicated. Ankara is setting new preconditions. Among them is the “corridor” connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan. It can in no way be a subject of discussion. States must allow transit while maintaining sovereignty over their own territory. All communication channels in the region must be reopened,” the Foreign Minister said.