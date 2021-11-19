Lavrov confident a trilateral Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan meeting will take place

A trilateral meeting on Karabakh with the participation of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place, but it needs a consensus of the parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference on Friday, TASS reports.

“For a meeting to take place, a consensus is needed so that all those who are going to participate agree with this. I am sure that such a meeting will take place,” he said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier contacts between the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in trilateral format have not yet been planned. According to him, agreement and readiness of all parties is necessary for a trilateral meeting.