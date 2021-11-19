Denis Djorkaeff appointed Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Nantes, France

Denis Djorkaeff has been appointed Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Nantes, France, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan handed the certificate on his appointment in Yerevan today.

Through this appointment, the Armenian authorities wish to promote commercial, economic, cultural and scientific ties between the Republic of Armenia and the city of Nantes.

Denis Djorkaeff is an Adviser to the President of the Football Federation of Armenia and Ambassador at FeedConstruct.