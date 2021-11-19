Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty – Rep. Clark

Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty, Assistant Speaker of the US House of Representatives Catherine Clark says.

“I stand with the people of Armenia who have suffered another unprovoked attack. Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty. I condemn this latest act of aggression and urge the government to adhere to last year’s peace deal,” Rep. Clark said in a Twitter post.

Six Armenian servicemen have been confirmed killed in battles that following. Azerbaijan’s attack on November 16. Twelver have been captured, some are missing.